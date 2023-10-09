It is usually quite common that the first generation of a new Apple device arrives on the market with unpolished or perfectly improvable details. The second iterations of Apple products tend to be much more refined and complete versions that close a rounded idea, a concept that could not be completed in the first version for a series of reasons, and that feels like a natural advance for than the one that had to be passed. And yes, obviously Vision Pro They will go through this stage.

A family that will grow

From the hand of one of the most accurate people in the world of Apple rumors (we are talking about Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg), come a series of details of what Apple seems to be working on for the next generation of Apple Vision Pro. Apparently, the product development team is still working on the future of the new product family, and although the glasses will arrive in early 2024 for a price that will be around 4,000 euros, it seems that the research work is about to bring it to life. to inferior models that make the product cheaper.

Improving the non-existent

These are currently some of the options that are being considered on the table, however, the star model and the one that will lead the way in the evolution of a new way of interaction, will continue to be the main objective of the brand. And that’s where the important touches come.

According to reports and impressions from people who have been able to test the product, the current Vision Pro feels quite heavy, which largely affects the user experience. It is important to remember that the brand will sell separately a top holding band to get a better grip on the visor, something that apparently will be almost essential for many users.

The problem with prescription lenses

Another challenge being encountered is dealing with the decision to offer the possibility of purchasing prescription Zeiss lenses so that users can obtain glasses with the necessary prescription with a simple magnetic accessory. This was decided to avoid further increasing the thickness of the device, but it creates other additional distribution problems that are becoming more complicated.

To solve this, they believe that with the second generation they could offer the product completely personalized with Prescription lenses from the factoryHowever, this integration would imply problems such as changing the graduation if the user needs it or the possibilities of reselling the product would be limited.

Will the Vision Pro 2 take a long time to arrive?

Well, rest assured, because there is still a long way to go before the second generation of glasses reaches stores. It is expected that they can be launched between 2025 and 2027, so we will have a while with the first generation.