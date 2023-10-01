Since they went on sale, one of the most circulated criticisms about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is their overheating problems, a complaint that some users have come to relate to one of the great novelties of the new models: the use of titanium in the frame. Apple has now come forward to address these complaints to clarify that the possible problems with the temperature are due to factors that have little to do with the harwdare and mainly point to a bug in the iOS 17 system and the updates of some third-party apps.

After they circulated messages and videos showing how new devices overheat under certain circumstances — there are also users who have posted tweets claiming that they have not noticed anything strange on their iPhones—those from Cupertino have recognized the problem and guarantee that they are already working to solve it. “We have identified some conditions that may cause the iPhone to run hotter than expected,” Apple tells CNET and Forbes.

What conditions are those? The company explains that the device may feel hotter during the first daysafter configuration or restoration, due to increased background device activity.

Another key may be in charging and power adapters. According to CNT, the company ensures that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are compatible with any USB-C adapter that meets the USB-C standard, including USB Power Delivery, and that the device is regulated to limit charging to a maximum of 27W. Using a 20W or higher charger may temporarily cause heat.

The most interesting part of his explanation, however, points to two other keys to the device: its operating system and the use of certain applications.

“We found a bug in iOS 17 that is affecting some users and will be solved in a software update,” explain those from Cupertino. Another problem has to do with some recent updates to third-party apps that cause the system to overload. The Californian company assures that it is aware of the problem and is already working with the app developers to create corrections that “are in the process of being implemented.”









Both CNET and Forbes cite updates for iOS17 of some popular apps, such as Instagram, Asphalt 9 or Uber that would overload the CPU of the A17 Pro chip and overheat the mobile. Precisely against that backdrop, Instagram would have released an update with version 302 just a few days ago. Apple has not specified when exactly it will release a solution, but Forbes reports that iOS 17.1 is already available. in beta version and does not foresee a reduction in performance to solve temperature problems.

Another message that the firm has sent is that overheating is not related to the use of titanium on the aluminum frame or substructure. In fact, it claims that they dissipate heat more efficiently than the stainless steel of previous Pro models. Some users have also complained about the temperature on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, which do not include titanium.

Cover image: Apple

In Xataka: iPhone 15 Pro, analysis: it hides much more than its specifications sheet says