loading…

Three Israeli female hostages held by Hamas blame Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/X @MustafaBadredin

GAZA – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, has released a video showing three hostages Israel who was made a prisoner of war.

In the video, the three female hostages wear Arab clothing and sit together facing the camera. One of them delivered a message addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Hello Bibi Netanyahu. We have been in Hamas captivity (already) 23 days. Yesterday there was a press conference with the families of the hostages. We know that there should be a ceasefire. You should release us all. You made a commitment to free us all,” said the woman the.

“Instead, we are being punished for your political and national negligence–for your mistake on October 7th. Because there is no military there. Nobody’s coming. Nobody heard us,” he said, blaming Netanyahu.

Calling for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas, he said Netanyahu should also free all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

“Free all Palestinian prisoners now! All of them!” he exclaimed.

The identities of the three female hostages in the video are still unknown. Although only one of the women is speaking, the other can be seen nodding in agreement and stroking the other’s arm as she speaks to the camera.

All three appeared tired but in good health and showed no signs of abuse.

The video was released on the Palestinian resistance group’s social media channels.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu condemned the video. “It’s cruel psychological propaganda,” he said, as quoted by Reuters, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

(but)