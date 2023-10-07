loading…

Sighting of the Palestinian Hamas militia entering a city in southern Israel during Operation Storm al-Aqsa, Saturday (7/10/2023). Photo/X/@Ostrov_A

GAZA – Government Israel declared war on Saturday (7/10/2023) when thousands of rockets launched by Hamas hit the country.

After thousands of rocket attacks, the Palestinian resistance militias were seen entering various cities in Israel and shooting people. Hamas named this attack “Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

The outbreak of this major war comes after months of escalating violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with casualties in the Zionist regime-occupied West Bank reaching a scale unprecedented for years.

Several videos have been uploaded on social media showing the Hamas group infiltrating cities in southern Israel using motorbikes, SUVs and paragliders in an unprecedented move.

One of the videos, taken by a resident in Sderot, shows Hamas militiamen shooting at civilian cars passing by on the road. The resident recorded the video from the terrace of his house and is seen rushing for cover when an armed man looks at him.

“Absolutely real! Footage of Palestinian Hamas terrorists who infiltrated Israel from Gaza, shooting at residents in Sderot from an SUV,” wrote human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky, with the account name @Ostrov_A, on social media X when sharing the footage video of the Hamas militia action, as quoted by NDTV, Sunday (8/10/2023).

Several videos on social media, reportedly from Gaza residents, also show groups dragging the bodies of several Israeli soldiers through the streets to celebrate.

The violence broke out a day after Hamas, which controls Gaza, said: “The people must draw a line to end the occupation”, adding that Israel continued to commit crimes on Palestinian land, and in particular at the Al-Aqsa holy site.

In a pre-recorded speech, the leader of Hamas’ military wing; Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Mohammed Deif said: “We have decided to end all this, with God’s help, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over. We declared al-Aqsa Operation Storm, and the first strike exceeded 5,000 missiles and shells in the first 20 minutes.”

(but)