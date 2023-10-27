Apex Legends has been on the market for almost 5 years and although it has managed to remain favorably in the taste of the competitive FPS community, the truth is that there was something that fans have wanted since its premiere. The good news is that Respawn Entertainment listened to them and they will finally get their wish.

It is common that in cross-platform and free-to-play titles, users can play on different systems, keeping their progress as they left it on one system and moving to the other without problems, but that is not possible in Apex Legends.

Cross-progression is coming to Apex Legends soon!

The good news is that with the next Season 19, IgnitionRespawn Entertainment will enable this feature, so users will be able to switch between systems always keeping their stats as they were left in the last game.

It is important to mention that cross progress will be linked to the EA Account and will be a mandatory transition that will be made “gradually over a period of time to ensure the stability of this long-awaited role.”

This means that there will be major and irreversible changes to some details of the game, such as coins, cosmetic content, and more. Below we will talk to you about all these details.

What will happen to my Apex Coins and skins when merging Apex Legends accounts?

According to Electronic Arts, if you play Apex Legends on multiple platforms, the one with the highest level will be taken as the main account and if 2 or more have the same level, it will be taken as principal the one most recently accessed. Only the statistics of the main account will be kept, those of the others will no longer be visible.

Las Apex coins PlayStation, Xbox and PC wallets will be shared in the same wallet, but Nintendo Switch wallets will be isolated because they can only be spent on that platform.

Cross-progression will be available starting October 31, 2023 in Apex Legends

As for the aesthetic objects, users will be able to use all content regardless of the platform since they will be available in all versions regardless of where it was originally unlocked. The only exception is content that was unlocked exclusively through promotions. PlayStation Pluso Xbox LIVE Gold (as well as the exclusive Pathfinder skin from the game’s premiere on Nintendo Switch), as this content can only be used on their respective platforms.

If you purchased the same content in 2 different versions (for example legend skins), the items will not be duplicatedbut they will only appear as 1 single object and you will not be able to request refunds.

Las legend tokenslos Manufacturing materials y relic fragments They will also be linked to the EA Account, so the same balance will appear on all platforms.

Were you expecting cross-progression in Apex Legends? Tell us in the comments.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

