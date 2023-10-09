Respawn Entertainment published another episode of the miniseries Apex Legends, “Kill Code: Parte 3”. Over the course of Kill Code: Part 1 and Kill Code: Part 2, we followed many and the other Legends on their mission to lock down the head of Revenant, while the latter begins to change against his own will and search for answers. This year, Kill Code further explored the world of Apex Legends both in and out of the game, opening doors to its overarching story and giving players a deeper look at the uncertain future that some Legends must face.

In Kill Code: Part 3, the Legends find the Revenant head and they team up with an unlikely ally to keep her safe. But none of the heists go as planned and they find themselves fighting for survival. Will they succeed in their aim or is there something more than they know?

You can see the trailer at the bottom of the news.

Apex Legends: Resurrection is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the EA App and Steam. For more news on Apex Legends, you can check out the game’s official Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages or visit the official website for the latest updates.

Below you can see the new trailer published by Respawn Entertainment, Kill Code Parte 3.