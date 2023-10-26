All Apex Legends fans should keep an eye out for this announcement. Apparently, EA confirmed it this afternoon: there is cross progress on the way.

Apex Legends

As we have been able to know, the title has officially confirmed this feature. With the release of Apex Legends: Ignition, cross-progress has been confirmed, as yet undated. Cross-progression will be implemented on existing platforms and will be gradually introduced to everyone over a period of time to ensure the stability of this long-awaited feature.

When it launches, you will receive an in-game message to start the joint migration of your content and progress. Cross progress data will be associated with the EA Account. Due to the nature of cross-platform account merging, various aspects of Apex Legends (Apex Coins, crafting materials, etc.) will be affected in different ways – see the tables below. If you don’t sign in during the migration period, your account will be automatically migrated at a later date.

Additionally, to prevent exploitation, secondary Apex Legends accounts created after October 20 for the same EA Account will not be able to be combined. You can find some more details and frequently asked questions on the official website in Spanish.

What did you think of this news? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Fuente.