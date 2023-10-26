Apex Legendsthe multiplayer work from Respawn Entertainment and Panic Button Games, is preparing to welcome Conduit and Season 19promising rich new features and much more to play.

Developer/Publisher: Respawn Entertainemnt / Electronic Arts Prezzo: Free-to-Play Location: Gift Multiplayer: Cooperative and competitive online GO: + 16 Available on: PC (Steam e Xbox GamePass), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e Nintendo Switch Release date: Already available

If death was everywhere, brought by the ruthless Revanant, who goes by the name of Kaleb Cross, uA new light comes to the online servers of the free-to-play hit published by Electronic Arts. Invigorated by Season 17 e strengthened even further by the 18thApex Legends has started to get into gear with content, bringing – as it has always done – its immense lore to the center of its own synergy.

With Revanant we let death and darkness take hold, but now that light seems to arrive unexpectedly, with a more positive and less darkened character, the context around Season 19 thickens further, showing off a personality waiting to be discovered.

APEX LEGENDS: DISCOVERING CONDUIT

I don’t deny it at all: if Resurrection and Arsenal were two very notable driving forces that further expanded the story carried out by the production’s game directors, Conduit is certainly the most curious Legend. Certainly, it is preparing to be much more lively and jovial than the characters of the previous two seasons, giving the player many things to do and discover, especially in the narrative context which once again, in addition to hitting the mark, is absolutely relevant for Respawn Entertainment and his intricate journey to discover further nuances of what surrounds his world.

A character that promises sparks and many hours of involvement

In this sense, Conduit demonstrates that true greatness comes from the heart. During his presentation, at the event dedicated to Season 19 in which I participated, the particularities that struck me, in addition to the description of the character, was precisely his story. As well as being a real sparkready to defend her team from brutal enemy attacks, she is a young woman with a turbulent past who was forced to grow up far too soon, suspended between fear and loss, between deprivation and conquest. The negative events, however, have not affected her in any way: her smile, her vivacity and her strength derive from a self-confidence that radiates light with everyone around her, protecting them from blows from behind and other brutalities.



No programming errors, no moments of revenge and fury; just a lot, perhaps too much hope. The girl clings to her past and, in the meantime, to what truly makes her happy. In this regard, Respawn Entertainment’s ability to create a more positive and less pragmatic character could bring other players closer to the news of Season 19. During the eventas well as a general overview of its history, nooks and crannies from its past have been shown. As I mentioned before, the young woman suffered a lot, perhaps too much, and she was not distracted in any way by what happened or by what she went through. With difficulty she managed to make her way, preparing to defend herself, to harm and to protect anyone who finds herself in her protective wing. Better to have her as a friend, especially in her most excited and intricate moments.

FULL FURY WITH CONDUIT

Forget Revanant’s dark abilities, which I enjoyed so much in Season 18. If in the past event I only observed the presentation of the latest Legend who returned to cause pain among the Electronic Arts free-to-play serversin this case I also worked directly on the character. Generally smoother, better trained and lighter, part of Conduit’s advantages are the same abilities as him: I initially thought he was heavier, considering his protective shield; instead, completely unexpectedly, his mobility on the battlefield was a huge surprise. If in the past it almost seemed that Apex Legends didn’t want to go all the way, previewing this new character made me understand how much work had been done to reach a turning point, with the noble goal of proposing a Legend very different from the others .

If in the past it almost seemed that Apex Legends didn’t want to go all the way, testing this new character in preview made me understand how much work was done to reach a turning point

Some, in this sense, might find similarities with the very first seasons of the production, and they wouldn’t be wrong to say that part of the inspiration is due to that kind of success. In this regard, Conduit convinces because it is a compromise between the past of the game and its future, with an eye on the present. His passive ability, called “Saviour’s Speed”, has saved me countless times from enemy blows, making me run towards allies outside of tactical range. Through “Radiant Transfer”greater supportthe young girl sends a wave of energy to help a teammatethus generating temporary shields, very useful to avoid ending up in an endless meat grinder.



The ability I most preferred, however, was the “Ultimate Energy Barricade”, deploying a series of shields that damage and slow down enemies, ideal for escaping the complex situations I mentioned above. In simple words, as already defined by the development team itself, Conduit represents the beating heart of any team, useful and bold on the one hand, lethal and unpredictable on the other. As well as bringing a new characterBut, Season 19 will implement improvements to involve the player more and to make the experience enjoyable and fulfilling. The newly energized Storm Point has been entirely overhauled, reducing its size and amplifying its power, to ensure greater player involvement in the most intricate and brutal battles.

You will also be able to strike at the heart of the Echo Headquarters and the coastal camp

Now they will also be able to light the Kil by simply inserting Wattson: City Acquisition, interfacing with adversaries at the ZEUS station, visiting contested locations like the Devastated Coast. You will also be able to strike at the heart of the Echo Headquarters and the coastal camp. In these places, you can send your teams back and then wait for them to regroup before proceeding to the fight. Inevitable as always, however, are the accessories planned for Season 19: the Legends will evolve from battle after battle, obtaining cosmetics and much more from the various challenges they will face. In addition to proposing an interesting character, who is just waiting to be discovered, Respawn Entertainment has given an excellent overview of what he intends to create for the future. Players cannot be considered disappointed at all.

Previous article

WRC – Anteprima Hands-On