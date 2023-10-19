loading…

Germany will send elite troops to help Israel invade Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The German government decided to deploy several prominent Special Forces units in Cyprus in preparation for potential crisis situations in Israel, Gaza and the Middle East.

That was reported by Bild citing security sources. Bild reports that the German Army Special Forces Command (KSK) has been deployed to the island nation in the Eastern Mediterranean. In addition, a Naval Special Forces (KSM) unit, also known as combat swimmers, was also deployed to the region. A federal police Special Forces unit specializing in hostage rescue (GSG 9) was also sent there.

According to Bild, Berlin is preparing for “all scenarios” amid increasing escalation between Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas. The conflict broke out after Hamas launched a massive attack against Israel, launching rocket attacks and briefly taking control of an Israeli settlement located not far from Gaza. The attack and subsequent clashes between militants and the Israeli military claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis, most of them civilians, according to authorities.

Hamas also took more than 200 people hostage during their raids, Hamas has confirmed. According to Bild, there were “number of twenty” German citizens among the prisoners. Special Forces could potentially be used to rescue them, the tabloid said, adding that the unit could also be deployed to evacuate Germans working in Gaza or even to help Germans get out of Lebanon if the conflict between Israel and Hamas spreads to its territory. .

All the necessary equipment as well as several military transport aircraft, including the Airbus A400M Atlas and Lockheed C-130 Hercules, were also transported to Cyprus. The government is alleged to have informed the relevant parliamentary committees about its preparations.

“We are ready for a cold start and are prepared for all options,” the German government said. “Cold start” in German military parlance means a high level of readiness that allows the units to be immediately deployed to the relevant area and able to operate without any additional preparation.

The news comes as tensions around Gaza continue to rise. On Tuesday, an attack on a hospital in Gaza killed more than 500 people, according to local health authorities.

Many Muslim countries immediately blamed Israel for the incident, which categorically denied any connection to the attack and, in turn, blamed local Palestinian militant groups. On Wednesday, large anti-Israel demonstrations were held in many countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Protesters took to the streets from Morocco to Iran.

Amid the protests, US President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv, where he vowed unwavering support for Israel and also denied that Israel, a key US ally, was responsible for attacks on hospitals on Tuesday.

(ahm)