Suara.com – The Constitutional Court (MK) read out the decision on the request to change the age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates submitted by the Garuda Party. The Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Anwar Usman, said that the application was rejected.

The application in question is registered as case number 51/PUU-XXI/2023. The lawsuit was filed by Garuda Party Chairman Ahmad Ridha Sabana and Garuda Party Secretary General Yohanna Murtika.

“Rejects the applicant’s application in its entirety,” said Anwar at the hearing at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta, Monday.

In making the decision, there were different opinions or dissenting opinions from Constitutional Justice Suhartoyo and Constitutional Justice M Guntur Hamzah.

Also read: The Constitutional Court decided on the age lawsuit between the presidential and vice presidential candidates today, Yohanesdem: We are experiencing the judicialization of elections

One of the reasons the Constitutional Court rejected the petition was that the phrase “at least 40 years old” in Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 as long as it is not interpreted as being at least 40 years old or having experience as a state administrator does not violate the right to recognition, guarantees, protection. and fair legal certainty.

As well as equal treatment before the law, the right to receive equal opportunities in government and to be free from discriminatory treatment on any basis as guaranteed in Article 28 D Paragraph 1 and Paragraph 3 and Article 28I Paragraph 2 of the 1945 Constitution.

“Thus, the applicant’s argument is legally groundless in its entirety,” said Constitutional Justice Saldi Isra.

PSI’s Lawsuit Dismissed

Profile of Anwar Usman who ensures that Jokowi will not be a candidate for vice president (Suara.com/Stephanus Aranditio)

Previously, the MK had also rejected the application submitted by the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI).

Also Read: MK Rejects PSI’s Lawsuit Regarding Age Limits for Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates!

“The court rejected the applicants’ application in its entirety,” said Anwar.