Himedik.com – It cannot be denied that drowsiness during activities can be quite disturbing. Even though sleepiness itself is a natural thing experienced by humans, if it comes at the wrong time it will certainly be uncomfortable. You can see a series of ways to get rid of sleepiness without coffee in this article.

Coffee itself is one of the favorite drinks to relieve sleepiness. However, in the scenario that you are starting to get bored of relying on this black drink, you can try some of the methods below to help get rid of drowsiness. The following is summarized from the Cleveland Clinic.

1. Drink water when you wake up

Basically the body requires continuous fluid intake throughout the day. When sleeping at night, the body will lose a lot of fluids. So when you wake up, try to immediately drink water before doing anything else. This habit can help you stay fresh throughout the day.

2. Light Exercise in the Morning

Even though it’s hard, light exercise in the morning can be a boost to your enthusiasm throughout the day. No need to do a lot of tiring movements, just do 5 jumping jacks, walk around the house or complex, some squats, and the like. This simple movement can help improve blood flow, so that the brain also benefits from this in the form of freshness.

3. Nutritious Food

Coffee is popular for eliminating drowsiness, and has a delicious taste when combined with many other flavors. However, an apple, banana, or other fruit that is easy to consume will be a healthier alternative. Don’t forget, include foods high in protein and fiber for breakfast, so that your energy really lasts until the activity is finished.

4. Better Sleep Quality

There are many ways you can avoid drowsiness during activities, one of which is improving sleep quality. How to? Start by avoiding eating two hours before bed, sleeping in a cool and dark room, avoiding using gadgets before bed, and creating a regular sleep pattern for bedtime and wake-up time.

5. Power Nap

A little trick that many people use to avoid drowsiness without caffeine or coffee is a power nap. A short nap during your rest time can give you extra energy for the rest of your day. Close your eyes and rest for between 10 and 15 minutes to get optimal benefits.

That’s it, some ways to get rid of sleepiness without coffee that you can try. Hopefully this is a useful article, and let’s adopt a healthy lifestyle at all times!