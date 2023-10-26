Suara.com – Polda Metro Jaya reportedly also carried out a search at the house of the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Following Bahuri in the Kertanegara area Number 46, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Thursday (26/10/2023).

A number of police officers in official and white uniforms were around the location.

On the other hand, a search was also carried out at Firli’s house in the Villa Galaxy area, Jaka Setia, South Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java.

This search was allegedly carried out in connection with the alleged extortion case against the former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo alias SYL.

News that KPK Chairman Firli Bahuri’s house was searched is denied by the RW chairman but the housing location is strictly guarded (Suara.com/Mae Harsa)

The news of this search was confirmed by RT Chairman Rony Napitupulu. He said police officers had gathered at the location.

“Yes, there was a search,” said Rony when contacted by journalists, Thursday (26/10/2023).

On Tuesday (24/10/2023), Firli was questioned as a witness at the Police Criminal Investigation Unit, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. The inspection took place from 10.00 to 19.50 WIB.

The examination was carried out to investigate allegations of extortion and gratification by Firli against SYL. Apart from also exploring the meeting between the two at a Badminton Gym in the Mangga Besar area, Central Jakarta, in March 2022.