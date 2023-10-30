Suara.com – Karyati Airport, Majalengka has officially served commercial flights which were previously operated at Husein Sastranegara Airport. Later, flights in West Java will fly and land at Kertajati Airport,

President Director of PT Angkasa Pura II (AP II, Muhammad Awaluddin said, there are many potential flights that can be operated at Kertajati Airport. One of them is Umrah flights and routes that are in great demand by passengers.

He will also reduce the burden on Umrah flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport which will be diverted to Kertajati Airport. Currently, the number of Umrah passengers is 1.5 million pilgrims, of which 60 percent or around 900 thousand are served by AP II airports.

“So, around 80 percent of the 900 thousand pilgrims are served at Soekarno-Hatta Airport. We want some of them to be able to move from Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Kertajati Airport,” said Awaluddin as quoted on Monday (30/10/2023).

Furthermore, he will move at least 30 percent of Umrah pilgrims from Soekarno-Hatta Airport to Kertajati Airport. However, the flights that were diverted were of course passengers from the West Java region.

“Kertajati Airport has a runway with dimensions of 3,000 x 60 meters which can serve wide body aircraft. The infrastructure at Kertajati Airport can increase flight access for the people of West Java, such as direct flights for Umrah and Hajj which require wide body aircraft,” said he.

To realize this, AP II also plans to discuss the transfer of Umrah flights with domestic and foreign airlines.

“Regarding Hajj and Umrah flights, the foreign airlines we will discuss with are airlines from the Middle East,” he said.

Meanwhile, Garuda Indonesia and Lion Air Group have also served Umrah flights from Kertajati Airport several times.

Meanwhile, Awaludding is also pushing for more domestic routes. Starting 29 October 2023 there are 3 national airlines serving 7 domestic routes at Kertajati Airport, namely to and from Balikpapan, Banjarmasin, Batam, Denpasar, Makassar, Medan and Palembang.

“With complete infrastructure and facilities at Kertajati Airport, the opportunity to open other routes is wide open, such as to Padang, Pekanbaru, Labuan Bajo and other cities,” he added.

Kertajati Airport is the second largest in Indonesia after Soekarno-Hatta Airport. Kertajati Airport has a land area of ​​1,800 hectares, with a passenger terminal area of ​​121,000 square meters and a cargo terminal of 90,000 square meters, and a runway length of 3,000 meters x 60 meters.