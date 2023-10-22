Very good news for all One Piece lovers, this amazing pirate adventure that Eiichiro Oda has been creating since 1997. Doesn’t 1997 give you a clue? Well, I’ll say it! Although we are in 2023 and a total of 26 years have passed, we are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the search for One Piece by Monkey D. Luffy and his special crew. A part of this celebration is the new project that has been announced and that can give immense joy to all fans: Anytime One Piece.

Anytime One Piece: A new official project that allows you to watch all its episodes for free

The proyect consists in a YouTube channel that will broadcast episodes of the One Piece anime every day of the year, 24 hours a day. Yes, you read correctly, every day of the year, 24 hours a day. One Piece. There is a small drawback and that is that The channel is only accessible in Japanso you will have to use a VPN system to be able to enjoy this content. Its operation is planned for next October 29.

the 25th anniversary of One Piece will have many other news that will be revealed over the coming weeks and months.

Source: Anytime One Piece. Via: Eiichiro_Staff.