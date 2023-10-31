Suara.com – Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman denied lobbying other constitutional judges to grant case number 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

Anwar conveyed this after undergoing an examination trial for the reported judge which was held behind closed doors by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK).

“Bah, if that’s the case (lobby), is that the verdict? No, what about lobbying?” said Anwar at the Constitutional Court Building, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Anwar became the reported judge because he was suspected of lobbying other constitutional judges to grant the case regarding the minimum age limit for presidential candidates (capres) and vice presidential candidates (cawapres).

For your information, reports of alleged violations of the judge’s code of ethics and behavioral guidelines were submitted by a number of parties because the Constitutional Court granted part of the lawsuit in case 90/PUU-XXI/2023.

In this decision, the Constitutional Court allows people under 40 years of age to become presidential or vice presidential candidates if they have served or are currently serving as regional heads through regional elections.

“Judicially, one, granting the applicant’s request in part. Declaring that Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning Elections number 182 additional state gazette number 6109 which states that the minimum age of 40 years is contrary to the 1945 Republic of Indonesia Constitution and has no binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as being aged “at least 40 years old or have/are currently holding positions elected through elections, including regional head elections,” said Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Monday (16/10/2023).

One of the considerations for the Constitutional justices in accepting the request was because many young people were also appointed as leaders.

This decision received a lot of public reaction because it was seen as paving the way for Anwar’s nephew, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A, as the applicant in this case, also has the view of an ideal figure as a leader of the Indonesian nation, namely idolizing the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2020-2025 period.

Because, he assessed that during his reign, Gibran was able to increase economic growth in Surakarta by 6.23 percent, even though when he first served as Mayor of Surakarta, Surakarta’s economic growth was actually minus 1.74 percent.

Bacapres Prabowo Subianto and Bacawapres Gibran Rakabuming Raka together with their supporters arrived at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Muhammad Adimaja).

Moreover, the applicant considers that the Mayor of Surakarta already has experience in building and advancing the City of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.

Gibran Becomes Vice President

Currently, Gibran has been declared as vice presidential candidate to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM).

The Prabowo-Gibran pair have registered as presidential and vice presidential candidates with the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) on Wednesday (25/10/2023).