The 30-year-old Puerto Rican composer, singer and rapper announced this Sunday, October 8, that he was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

“I had emergency surgery last night, only God knows why. It was a matter of life or death, I can’t continue working right now. Thank God I’m alive, that’s the only thing that matters to me,” the singer wrote in his social networks.

Anuel also said that His new album material will be postponed until further notice, as well as the dates scheduled for live presentations will also have to be postponed. However, at the moment it is not yet known when, so we will have to keep an eye on the official channels.

It is unknown what were the reasons why the interpreter of “Delincuente”, “Pacto” and “Amanece” went to the emergency hospital, but he asks that you keep him in your prayers, since apparently his health is delicate.

