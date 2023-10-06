The demand for analog cameras has once again made Antonio, 73 years old, and a lifetime dedicated to photography, viral. Dozens of young people have come to his store, forming long lines to buy his analogue cameras.

A retiree named Antonio has chosen to put his lifelong collection up for sale., creating a stir on the most popular social network among young people, TikTok. With a vast collection of analog cameras and photographs from previous decades, this vintage enthusiast has attracted the attention of Generation Z.

They say that Antonio usually places his telescope on Fernández de los Ríos Street, Madrid, to see the stars, and that when a child enters his store he gives them a photo of the Moon. Also that he was liquidating his collection of analog cameras and leaving his store after a lifetime. None of that, at 73 years old, he assures that he will last at least one more year.

He defines himself as a camera mechanic and not a salesman, and on two occasions—first on Twitter a few years ago and now on TikTok—he has gone viral on social media. In the midst of 2023, the rise of analog photography has reemerged as a global trend, and Antonio presents himself as a true ambassador of the retro experience.

In a recent post on TikTok, published by one of his clients — who announced and confused a sale that was not such — Antonio showed a Leica from the 60s, recalling the traditional developing process. It is this authenticity and passion for the traditional that has attracted young people who, despite having grown up in the digital age, are curious about old technology.

The trends point it out: The demand for analog cameras has grown significantly among millennials and generation Z. And to prove it, after the announcement, dozens of them have lined up at Antonio’s store in Chamberí, Madrid, to get a camera. They seek to shoot without knowing how the photo will turn out, to save a present moment, without filters or tricks.

What initially seemed like a fad has become firmly established, especially among 18-25 year olds. These young people, saturated with screens and applications, seek a return to the tangible, to the authentic.

Polaroid and Kodak reinvent themselves among young people

It’s a natural cycle of nostalgia. What was popular always comes back strong. Generation Z, in the midst of technological advances such as Artificial Intelligence, feels the call of that analog magic that, until now, had only been part of family stories.

Antonio, with his experience and his impressive collection, has become a bridge between generations, proving that vintage has a special place in the digital age. As brands like Polaroid and Kodak seek to rise from the ashes and capitalize on this trend, Antonio is already there, first on X and now on TikTok, showing that the beauty of the imperfect has a place.