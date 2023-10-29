Nereida, Alejandro and Alicia did not make it easy for Antonio Orozco with their Battle. The most flamenco performance of the night left us with our hair standing on end, and the coach, with a big problem. Who of the three to leave out?

Orozco and his advisor, Nathy Peluso, spent quite some time deliberating. They did not know what to do. Even Malú, who knows something about flamenco, approached her chair to help them. Meanwhile, the three talents nervously waited on stage for their verdict.

Until Eva González also tried to help the coach: “You still have three holes,” she reminds Orozco. By proxy, she could choose all three. In fact, she already did it during his team’s first Battle. But that would mean that, in the next and last performance, none of the talents would have room for the Assaults.

Orozco listens carefully to Eva González’s advice but quickly rejects it. “I can’t do something like that,” the coach excuses himself. The possibility was presented to him on the table but Orozco turned a deaf ear, leaving only Alicia out of the contest and, consequently, only a spot for the last Battle of his team. What a night we had!