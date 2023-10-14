Antonio Orozco started the fifth night of Blind Auditions a little off. The performance of La Llave fascinated him, as did Luis Fonsi. How talented these three guys are!

When Pablo López and Malú’s chairs turned around, both were left with a doubt that clouded their minds. What do you know these guys from? They have the feeling that they have seen them, but they do not remember it clearly.

“Sounds familiar to you, right?” Malú asks Pablo López, exchanging looks of disbelief. That’s when Orozco also realizes that these guys sound familiar to him. Then, they reveal it: They’ve been on the show before!

Two members of La Llave have experience in the format. One of them claims that he was on Malú’s team during La Voz Kids. And Orozco, addressing the other and assuming that he was also in the kids version, excuses himself by saying that at that time he had no place on his team.

“No, I was in The Adult Voice,” the talent corrects him. The coaches can’t hold back their laughter, not even Orozco himself. “Out of three, zero. “He doesn’t hit one!” Fonsi mocks.

The Barcelonan didn’t know where to go. For her part, Malú was still incredulous at being reunited with her talent… fourteen years later! Relive this great moment in the video above.