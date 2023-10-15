With the first seconds of acting, Karen has driven the coaches crazy. They couldn’t pass up such a beautiful tone of voice, and all the coaches pressed the button. But Pablo López has been blocked by Orozco!

Karen was clear from minute one: she wanted to join Fonsi’s team, and so she did. When she received the welcome from all the coaches, with her hugs and the applause of the public, another aspect caught the attention of the coaches.

Specifically, Antonio Orozco, who did not understand how it was possible. “Listen, how Shakira is like you,” he comments to Karen. “Why does Shakira look so much like you?” asks the man from Barcelona, ​​amazed by her incredible physical resemblance.

“I think it’s because of the hair,” says Karen, and it is true that the talent and the Colombian artist have a similarity that is astonishing. Find out in the video!