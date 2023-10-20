What beautiful moments we lived in La Voz! Carlos has been the last talent to step on stage and has managed, at the last second, to be on Malú’s team.

The coach turned around because she loved the talent’s tone of voice and now only has one voice left to complete her team.

Carlos took advantage of the moment to greet Antonio Orozco and ask him to sing one of his favorite songs with him.

The coach did not hesitate to agree to the request and Pablo López joined in on the guitar. The two have starred in a very special moment singing Entre sobras y sobras me missing on the stage of La Voz.

Carlos greatly admires Antonio Orozco: “What a blast!” he said at the end of the song. What a gift he gets from The Voice. We found it lovely!