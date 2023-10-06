Antonio Orozco has added two new voices to his team tonight. The coach is still at the helm, along with Pablo López, and the two already have eleven talents in their ranks.

The coach took over Joakim’s voice tonight, the Frenchman impressed everyone with his version of Creepin in the Blind Auditions of The Voice. After much thought, the talent has decided to go to Orozco’s team and thus become part of his team.

The second voice that Antonio Orozco has been left with is that of Perry Jr. The talent has managed to conquer him with his performance and has unleashed madness by turning at the last moment for his voice.

These are the talents that make up the Orozco team

Therefore, Antonio Orozco now has eleven voices on his team and only three spots remain available. To the voices of Nereida, Barbara Calipso, Samuel, Jonathan Colombo, Olana Liss, Justas, Noemí, Alicia and Noelia Rodríguez; Joakim and Perry Jr. join.

Orozco Team | Antena3.com