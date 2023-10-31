Adam Anders directs and co-writes the musical version of the greatest story ever told: a unique film that combines several genres.

Christmas is approaching, where film events will try to take a big bite out of the box office. There is also a proliferation, of course, of films Christmas, the typical ones, like Christmas in Your Hands and the atypical ones, like the mandatory viewing of Die Hard.

This year, we wouldn’t know what to put in the film we’re talking about: Road to Bethlehema review of the biblical story of the birth of Jesus Christ, but with a very different touch.

The Road to Bethlehem, from the director Adam Andersis a musical that combines elements of romantic comedy, adventure and drama in a very unique cocktail for this biblical story that we all, in greater or lesser detail, know very well.

In the cast, we have to highlight Antonio Banderas, who gets into Herod’s skin. They accompany him Milo Manheim, Geno Segers, Omid Djalili, Rizwan Manji, Fiona Palomo, Moriah Peters, Joel Smallbone, Stephanie Gil and Antonio Gil.

The story of Mary and Joseph, at full speed

At the top of this article, you will find the trailer in Spanish for Camino a Belén so you can get a better idea of ​​what type of film will arrive in movie theaters this Christmas. We also leave you the synopsis, although you know the story, as we have said.

“A young woman who carries an unimaginable responsibility. A young man who has to choose between love and honor. A jealous king who will stop at nothing to keep his crown.

This family-friendly Christmas musical adventure blends classic tunes with humor, faith and new pop songs in a fresh take on the greatest story ever told, the story of Mary and Joseph and the birth of Jesus. “A musical proposal for these holidays like never before that will be part of the classic Christmas films.”

Road to Bethlehem opens in theaters on December 15in time for the strong weeks of the Christmas holidays.