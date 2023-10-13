The CEO Nerazzurri corporate added to Sky Sport: “It could be ready in July 2028. We are evaluating the traffic issue”

Andrea Ramazzotti

12 October – Milan

Alessandro Antonello, the CEO corporate of Inter, spoke to Sky Sport about the new stadium that the Nerazzurri club wants to build in Rozzano: “At San Siro there are always 70,000 people – said the manager of Viale della Liberazione – and we believe that a well-built stadium can have this capacity. The reference model in Europe remains that of Tottenham, while across the pond there is the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. For the construction we are relying on Populous, which has worldwide experience in sustainable facilities. project will be financed in Project Financing, meaning all additional revenues from the new plant will be flows necessary to repay the debt for the project. When can it be ready? In the 2028-29 season, let’s say in July 2028”.

NEXT STEPS

The CEO of Inter continued: “The administrative procedure with the Municipality of Rozzano seems to be at a good point, as on 5 October the variant to the PGT was approved with the provision of a stadium in the area in question. In the meantime there has been a period of negotiation which resulted in an exclusivity agreement. Now we will talk to the owners about the acquisition of the area, then there will be a dialogue with the Municipality. The area is suitable to host the stadium and during these months we will look into the feasibility with our experts. It is an area of ​​1 million cubic meters which we will not need all of. There will be the stadium plus all the activities around it: the offices, the sports center available to citizens, the museum, the store. .. The main issue that we are evaluating with our advisors is the road system.”

SAN SIRO

The Meazza deserves a separate chapter, for years the object of the “attention” of Milan and Inter for the construction of a new stadium next to the current one: “There has been no renunciation of the open procedure at San Siro and in the last four years we have made ourselves available to meet the needs of the Municipality. The time variant, however, is important: we have been waiting for answers for four years and in the last few days we have read in the press about the opening of the administration. However, the ideas are not enough: we need actions formal in order to be able to give guarantees that we don’t have today. After 4 years, we need certain times: the project that will go ahead is the one with certain times. The renovation of San Siro was never in our plans and the fact that the Superintendence anticipated with an opinion the possibility of establishing a restriction on the second ring radically changes the initial project idea. When in November Milan announced that it wanted to leave San Siro, we declared that we were ready with an area already identified and that is Rozzano. We are excited, we are building our new home and we will ask the fans what it should be like.”

October 12, 2023 (modified October 12, 2023 | 6:05 pm)

