Filippo Antonelli, now director of Venezia, was the man who brought the Brazilian to the U-Power Stadium in 2020 from Corinthians, after observing him for a long time during the pandemic

Francesco Pietrella

15 October – MILAN

Waiting be praised. Those moments when you try to occupy the time and turn on the computer. In the case of Filippo Antonelli, Venezia sporting director already protagonist of Monza’s climb from D to A, a simple Wyscout. “The pandemic had just broken out, so I started watching videos of the Brazilian championship.” Love at first sight.

Carlos Augusto was born like this in Monza, thanks to a couple of outbursts observed over and over again by an attentive sporting director. Someone who went to Galliani for months to tell him that that full-back was a bargain. If the Brazilian was called up by Brazil for the first time, he owes it to Italy, to his fighting nature and also to Antonelli, who has been sporting director of Venezia for a year. Before landing at Penzo, however, he held the red and white lines together with Galliani for several years. Carlos Augusto discovered it himself.

Director, tell us how.

“We’re talking about March 2020, full pandemic, everyone closed at home, so I started watching dozens of videos. A friend directed me to Corinthians. As soon as I saw something about Carlos, I started looking for information on his card. And in fact he discovered that some Italian clubs liked him, including Roma.”

So you called Petrachi, sporting director of the Giallorossi at the time?

“Exact. He told me that being non-EU citizens, there was no place for them. From there I began to follow him more continuously in the following months, when the championships resumed. One, two, three games, in the fourth I started making the first phone calls to understand how to get him for 2020-21. At the end of the season, in fact, we achieved promotion to Serie B.”

“I was very insistent. I also showed him a personalized video about the player made by me. Inside there was also a phrase from one of his old coaches. “He’s one of the most European full-backs in Brazil,” he said. And he was right. So I called his agent to find out where he was with the EU passport. We met in Milan in the middle of summer and I explained the project to them. At that point, Galliani told me to take the shot and take it to Monza. We first reached an agreement with him and then with Corinthians. He made visits to Croatia and trained with Dinamo Zagreb for a few days, in agreement with us. The rest is history: seeing him with Brazil makes me proud, it was his dream.”

Had Carlos told him about it?

“Certain. Last year Mancini tried to call him up for the national team, but he said no. ‘I want to make my debut with Brazil’, he revealed to me. And in the end he was summoned. He hasn’t debuted yet, of course, but I’m sure he will soon. That “no” is the manifesto of his determination, of his hunger, of a great desire to reach the top. When I explained the project we had to him he immediately accepted. Some people change their expression when they hear the name Serie B, Carlos had fire in his eyes.”

“The ability to go forward and close the action, not to mention defensive attention. He is a complete player. Plus, he always had a clear path. In Monza he played the low winger of a four-man defence, the winger and the fifth on the left. He was born as an offensive winger, he built himself slowly and with work. I repeat, I am proud of him.”

Palladino improved it definitively.

“Yes, even if with Stroppa it was devastating throughout the playoffs. Raphael consecrated it.”

By the way: what is his secret?

“The determination. He and Carlos Augusto are similar. He communicates very well, he has clear ideas. Juve knocked on our door a few years ago, they wanted him as coach of the Under 23s. I’m happy he stayed in Monza.”

Carlos Augusto was not the only discovery.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

“I am also linked to Dany Mota, Di Gregorio, Gytkjaer, with me today in Venice. In general to everyone. We had fun, wonderful years. Now I’m ready for another great challenge.”

October 15, 2023 (modified October 15, 2023 | 5:59 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED