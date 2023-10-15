The weather in Zandvoort put the drivers of the Formula Regional European Championship to the test, who had to deal with treacherous conditions which influenced the progress of the entire day, starting from the morning qualifying sessions which were valid for establishing the order starting point of Race 2.

The Sunday afternoon race started on damp asphalt due to heavy rain that fell about forty minutes before the start of the race, which led to wet tires being fitted. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who started eighth on the grid also due to the fact that he ended up in the group most penalized by the rain in qualifying, immediately tried to make a difference, moving up to fourth position at the end of the first lap.

In the space of another lap and a half, the Italian from Prema then overtook Nikita Bedrin in sequence, Laurens Van Hoepen when braking the corner and Marcus Amand with a nice entry into turn three. Antonelli thus found himself in the lead a few meters after the start of the third lap, thus putting himself in a position to immediately attempt to break away from his rivals, a fundamental aspect also given the uncertainty of the weather which affected the whole day.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

At the moment of the introduction of the Safety Car for the two almost simultaneous accidents involving Rafael Camara and Pierre-Alexander Provost, Antonelli had in fact managed to extend the advantage over the Frenchman of ART to almost four seconds in a phase in which, between ‘otherwise, it had started raining heavily. However, another accident during the Safety Car period prompted the race director to display the red flag to clean up the track and to ascertain the condition of the drivers involved, who fortunately escaped unharmed.

After the interruption, Antonelli maintained the lead gained in the first part of the race, immediately extending his advantage to over five seconds in the space of a few laps. A demonstration not only of the superior pace of one’s rivals, but also of the confidence shown in the single-seater in particularly complex conditions, as had already been seen at the start of the race before the interruption. Under the checkered flag, the Prema driver finished with a large advantage of twelve seconds over Marcus Amand, also taking advantage of the duel between the ART driver and teammate Laurens Van Hoepen.

“I have no words to describe my feelings right now. It was a particularly long championship, in which we struggled a bit at the beginning, but then we recovered. Winning today is special for me,” Antonelli said at the end of the race with which he won the title. The Italian thus adds another trophy to his palmares, which can already boast two victories in Formula 4 (Italian and German won simultaneously in 2022) and one in Formula Regional Middle East at the beginning of 2023: to this is also added a success in the FIA ​​Motorsport Game.

The fight for second place involved Amand and Van Hoepen, who reached the finish line separated by a gap of just 31 thousandths. For the young Dutchman this is the second consecutive podium during his home weekend, also thanks to the third place obtained on Saturday in Race 1. Furthermore, the Dutch weekend also represents a great satisfaction for Van Hoepen, who before the Zandvoort event he had not yet achieved his first podium in the category.

#12 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Photo by: Formula Regional European Championship

The challenge for the podium was particularly intense, especially at the end, given that Tim Tramnitz, who joined the Red Bull Academy in recent days, also joined in, looking for a space to fit in to take third place overall. ‘Dutch. Fifth position for Bedrin

While Martinius Stenshorne finished in sixth place, having officially won the title reserved for the rookie category yesterday with three races to spare before the end of the season. On the eve of today’s race, the Norwegian was the only one who could still threaten the title from Antonelli, who had arrived in Holland with a lead of 49 points. The second place achieved on Saturday and today’s victory then put the title in the safe for the Italian driver, who can thus celebrate his success in the championship a weekend early.

Seventh position for Joshua Duerksen, author of a beautiful maneuver on the outside of turn seven on Lorenzo Fluxa less than four minutes from the end, in what was also one of the best overtaking of the season. Behind the Spaniard, Sami Meguetounif and Matias Zagazeta close, thus concluding the top ten and, consequently, the points zone.

