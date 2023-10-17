loading…

The Egyptian army has thousands of troops on standby on the Gaza and Israel borders for fear that the conflict will spread. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Egyptian army has deployed thousands of troops to the border with the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s war against Hamas.

Tribal sources in North Sinai province told The New Arab that the Egyptian army had increased its presence in the city of Rafah and around the border with Gaza, the Palestinian territory’s only link to the outside world, and since then planes have been hovering around the region.

The UK-based Sinai Human Rights Foundation said that military officers of various ranks were seen at the scene, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, a video showing a convoy of army trucks and tanks heading from North Sinai’s capital, El-Arish. , towards Rafah.

But the real reason for the army’s intensive presence at the border has not been officially announced, at a time when more than 200 Palestinians are stranded in North Sinai after the Egyptian government closed the Rafah border crossing on Monday until further notice.

“The only justification for the military presence is to deter any attempts by Palestinians to illegally infiltrate Egypt as conspiracy theories about Egypt handing over parts of the Sinai to Gazans to build their own state have recently resurfaced,” said one expert security to TNA who did not want to be named.

On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi voiced concern over the escalation in Gaza, describing it as “extremely dangerous.”

In his public speeches, Sisi denied conspiracy theories about Egypt handing over parts of North Sinai to Gazans to establish an autonomous state. Sisi said Egypt would not allow this issue to be resolved at the expense of others.

“Egypt has controlled, to a large extent, militancy in North Sinai, destroying hundreds of tunnels that rebels used to enter the country, many of them (allegedly) Palestinian. But there are still concerns about the possibility of a new war on terror emerging given the circumstances,” the expert concluded.

Since 2007, Egypt and Israel have imposed a tight blockade on Gaza after Hamas took power following clashes with rival Fatah faction, which controls the West Bank.

Nearly a decade later, when Hamas renounced its affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, a group legally banned in Egypt since 2014, the Egyptian regime softened its stance toward the Palestinian faction.

Egypt and Israel have technically been at peace since 1978 and have strong diplomatic and economic ties.

(ahm)