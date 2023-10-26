In general, POCO X5 Pro 5G It is a quite interesting smartphone with good features for its price. It offers a satisfactory user experience with features expected from a mid-range device.

Welcome to Xiaomi’s mid-range

Xiaomi is the brand behind POCO, which ensures the quality they always provide in their devices and the low price they boast. POCO X5 Pro 5G It is a terminal with a 6.67-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 120 HZ refresh rate. The contrast is 5000000:1 and has a brightness of up to 500 nits.

It also has stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for a better audio experience. It incorporates a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass for added protection. The useful surface area offered in this device is 86.3%.

As for the hardware equipped, we have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. This is based on TSMC’s 6nm process, with four cores based on ARM Cortex-A78 architecture, to ensure excellent performance and experience. The integrated X53 5G modem supports 5G high-speed global networks.

We also found 8 GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Thanks to RAM expansion technology, which converts up to 5 GB of available ROM storage to produce a superior smooth experience, you can have a maximum of 13 GB of RAM.

On the security side, a side fingerprint reader is included. In addition, it has a refrigeration system to keep the temperature under control in intensive use.

Triple camera, fast charging and great autonomy

The device comes with a main camera made up of three sensors: one 108 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide angle and the 2 MP macro camera. The selfie camera is 16 MP Omnivision OV16A1Q and the device offers 4K video recording with a 120° FOV wide-angle lens and a 6P lens.

The connectivity capacity is also very well covered with Bluetooth 5.2, Dual SIM, NFC, Audio Jack, WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Infrared. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 67W fast chargingwhich serves to have it ready in just 40 minutes.

These interesting features today have a great discount. In Miravia you have it available as flash offer, having reduced its price from 388 euros to 264 euros. You can reduce this price even more if you have the first or second purchase coupon available.