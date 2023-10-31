loading…

Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a well-known anti-Zionist Jewish leader, expressed his condolences for the crimes committed by the State of Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/Times of Israel

NEW YORK – Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, a well-known anti-Zionist Jewish leader, condoled the crimes committed State of Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Rabbi Weiss is a spokesperson for Neturei Karta, a Jewish group that opposes the creation of the State of Israel by Zionist figures because the creation of that state means going against God.

“In our religion (Judaism), killing and stealing are clearly prohibited. (Israel), on the contrary, founded its state by taking it from Arab countries. That’s why we cry with the Palestinian people,” Weiss told Anadolu, as reported on Tuesday (31/ 10/2023).

In his interview, Weiss discussed the principles of Zionism, the founding ideology of the state of Israel, as well as the use of violence against Palestinians and land confiscation.

Weiss said many people confuse Judaism and Zionism and are confused about this.

“Zionism is the ideology of the State of Israel which tries to present itself as a Jewish State. They claim that they represent the Jewish religion; they claim they are speaking in the name of God,” Weiss said.

“They claim that they are the voice of Jews around the world who have an attachment to God or the Torah. That is not true,” said Weiss.

Weiss highlighted that those who “speak out against” this situation are often labeled “anti-Semites” or “haters of Jews and their religion.”

He said that in reality, Judaism and Zionism are fundamentally opposed to each other.