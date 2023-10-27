The wake-up call to Europe was given by the controversial and combative Joanne Rowling, author, among other things, of the Harry Potter saga: «We said to ourselves: never again. And Britain was a safe haven. Now, after the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Jewish children in England are being advised to hide their identities at school, for their own safety. There should be mass outrage over this.”

Instead, no protests and just a bit of resignation. Indeed, since the day of the massacre which reignited the Middle Eastern powder keg, the demonstrations across the Channel against the Jewish community have tripled.

Perhaps the sarcasm of Israeli President Shimon Peres was right, when he repeated that “in England it is thought that an anti-Semite is only someone who hates Jews more than necessary”. But these are only the first breaths of the impetuous anti-Semitic wind that has awakened throughout the West, from the United States to Europe and which in the rest of the world, however, had never subsided.

Escalation

Last Sunday was the assassination of forty-year-old Samantha Wall, president of the Detroit synagogue. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood, stabbed with unusual ferocity. Whether it was an anti-Semitic crime is not established, but it is not important, upon closer inspection. Because in any case the fear of Jews is great throughout the United States, and especially in Detroit, which boasts one of the most influential Muslim communities in America. It was in that city that the militant Islamic sect Nation of Islam, that of Malcom X, was founded in 1930.

The sinister anti-Semitic siren also sounded in Berlin, where only an error in the launch prevented a massacre: two Molotov cocktails were aimed at the local synagogue and the building where the Talmudic school and the Jewish center are located.

Not to mention another macabre return: the stars of David drawn on the doors of Jewish homes. And even though Chancellor Scholtz wrote that in Germany “there is no place for anti-Semitism” and President Steinmeier recalled that “due to our history we must do everything to prevent anti-Semitism from spreading”, the tension against the descendants of Judah in Germany it makes itself felt.

A few evenings ago the police had to repress anti-Semitic chants in the Neukolln neighborhood of the German capital. Riots in Leverkusen, Israeli flags burned in Cologne and the Council of Imams forced to insufflate bromide among the followers of Muhammad who were rejoicing over the carnage of Kfar Aza.

Paris has banned demonstrations in favor of Palestine, not out of censorship anxiety, but because the alarms from the French secret services signal an anti-Semitic reluctance in France too. «The plague has died down, but the infection spreads», wrote Primo Levi, and it seems so: the Louvre, the Orsay Museum and the palace of Versailles were displaced and closed, after the alarms of attacks seasoned with that ‘ancient anti-Jewish flavour.

Even in Italy, like mushrooms in autumn, the signs of that uninterrupted fear have reappeared here and there. Just to mention an episode that hit the news, in the bathrooms of a bar in the Jewish quarter of Milan the six-pointed stars reappeared accompanied by clichés so violent as to make the devil tremble. Gabriele Cappi, the young reporter who intercepted and published them, reports them to us: «Jewish rats, we are coming to get you from your sewers. Pig Jew, it ends badly for you. Palestine free from Nazi Jews.”

Haters

If this picture wasn’t already disturbing enough, social media gives the exact dimension of the phenomenon. Under the political direction of the “new” owner Elon Musk, X (formerly Twitter) invites its users not to follow the official media, but the sites on the platform.

According to the Tech Transparency Project think-tank, a fact-checking center that explores the information provided by the main technological platforms, X provides (but only to its premium accounts) propaganda videos on the attack on Israel, always, of course, in anti-Semitic sauce. Indeed, some of these would come straight from the cameras of the “Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassām Brigades”.

After the bloody events of October 7, anti-Semitic and anti-Zionist comments on social media increased dramatically. Also on inciting anti-Jewish hatred increased by 479%.

The surges in anti-Judaism had already been seen in recent months, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was criticized for having chosen a president who was not only a former comedian, but – even – a Jew. Last September, between a missile and a bomb, Putin himself praised Volodymyr Zelensky with a comment on the curer distillate: «Zelensky? A Jew placed there by Western guardians.”

Just to follow up on the spring declarations of his Foreign Minister, Lavrov: «Isn’t it paradoxical that a Jew leads a country infested with Nazis? After all, Hitler was Jewish too! So as not to overlook one of the cultural foundations of anti-Semitism, which foresees, precisely, that the Jews themselves are the worst enemies of the Jews themselves.

Same old story

There is always this rotten idea in the subtext of the news, emphasized and manipulated by the European and Italian media: Netanyahu would have been fully warned of the imminence of the October 7 massacre by the Egyptian secret services and would have consciously chosen not to do anything. Why? To have the pretext for the final showdown and devastate Gaza, with the complicity of the international community.

The Jews lie, we know. Martin Luther wrote this as early as 1543, in a book with the eloquent title: “On the Jews and their Lies”, an effective tool of Nazi propaganda in the last century. Old words, trite concepts, prejudices that die hard, terrible when shouted, treacherous when whispered.

Noemi Di Segni, president of the Jewish Communities in Italy, also underlines this: «It’s always the same story, the perennial return of phrases, prejudices and violence. Fear never abandons us, but after October 7th we all have the duty to carefully choose the right words. Today we are aware that expressions of hatred can translate, even on Italian territory, into acts of terror and physical attacks on Jewish places and people. We Jews have long known how to manage security in the perimeters in which we carry out our business. What remains beyond our control are the consequences of the incitement to hatred made in recent weeks by some television stations and newspapers. Communication is too often in irresponsible hands who don’t realize what fire they are lighting. Or, better yet, turning it back on again.”

For the sophists, then, there is always a safe place, the one to resort to when attacking the Jews becomes too, too embarrassing. It’s anti-Zionism. It is always President Di Segni who reminds us: «Anti-Zionism and anti-Israelism (for those who are not clear what Zionism has been in history) are inseparable from anti-Semitism. They are forms of expression of anti-Semitism, everyone must accept it.”

The words attributed to Martin Luther King return forcefully: «Anti-Zionism is discrimination against Jews, because of their Jewishness. That is, it is anti-Semitism. The anti-Semite enjoys every opportunity that allows him to express his prejudice. Nowadays. However, in the West, proclaiming that we hate Jews has become very unpopular. Consequently, the anti-Semite must constantly invent new forms and new venues for his venom. He has to disguise himself. And so he no longer says he hates Jews, but only that he is anti-Zionist.”

A new formula to mask the oldest hatred in the world, which began before Christ and continued, unabated, until today. A perfect humus to nourish and hide the executioners of tomorrow, those who somewhere among us are growing and preparing to shed more blood.