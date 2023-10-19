The Indonesian national team is full of confidence heading into the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone. Even though he is not the favorite, Indonesian national team player Marc Klok is determined to crush the strong opponents in Group F.

After winning easily with a striking aggregate of 12-0 over Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone, the Indonesian national team is now in Group F in the second round with Iraq, Vietnam and the Philippines.

If they are able to finish in the top two in Group F, the Garuda squad will advance to the third round, a round which will be filled with Asian teams which will of course be much stronger.

If they are able to reach the third round, the Indonesian national team’s chance of making a ‘miracle’ in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup finals will be even greater, even though it is very difficult. Apart from that, tickets to the 2027 Asian Cup finals will also be secured.

However, the challenges that must be conquered by the Indonesian National Team are certainly those that are before our eyes first. Tough opponents are waiting in the second round with a total of six matches (home and away) in Group F.

A tough test is immediately presented at the start, where the Indonesian National Team will start matchday 1 of Group F by visiting the headquarters of the group’s top team, Iraq, during the international break next month.

The Indonesian national team will challenge hosts Iraq on November 16 2023. However, Marc Klok, the Indonesian national team’s mainstay midfielder, does not feel inferior.

Klok is quite confident even though the Indonesian National Team will face strong opponents. The Persib Bandung player believes that facing Iraq will be a difficult match for the Red and White team, but he and his teammates will give their best.

“We will play against teams of different levels. Tough teams, but we have to be ready and of course we are confident. We really want to achieve positive results in this second round and of course we will work very hard for that,” said Klok as reported Persib’s official website, Thursday (19/10).

Klok admits that the quality of the Indonesian national team is getting better, although he admits that a team like Iraq is not an easy opponent.

“We are a good team, have good players, extraordinary coaching staff, with good quality and results in the last few international matches,” said Klok.

“In the past, maybe someone thought ‘oh playing abroad is very difficult, the quality is different’, but now I see that’s not the case. We will come to Iraq full of confidence,” said the 30 year old playmaker.

Klok also admitted that currently the Indonesian national team has high targets. The Red and White Team is determined to advance to the next round.

For this reason, Klok and his friends are targeting to achieve maximum results when dealing with Iraq and Vietnam.

“We all think this is for the next round of qualification, this is our target,” boasted Klok.