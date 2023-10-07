Parliamentary elections will be held in Poland in a week. For months now, the far-right party in government has been carrying out a very identity-based election campaign, for example by promoting an extremely restrictive law on sex education in schools, and threatening to reduce military aid to Ukraine. Among other things, the party, which calls itself Law and Justice, is trying to exploit widespread antipathy towards Germany by using explicitly anti-German rhetoric.

In 1939, Poland was invaded by Nazi Germany, which imposed a harsh occupation on the Poles until the end of the Second World War. Much of Polish nationalism in recent decades has been built on the myth of opposition to the Germans: and such a feeling can come in handy during an electoral campaign with already very heated tones.

An election advert for Law and Justice, for example, shows a man who looks like a German government official, filmed from behind, making a phone call to the party leader, Jarosław Kaczyński. The official asks Kaczyński to increase the minimum retirement age. Kaczyński responds by saying something along the lines of «Tusk is no longer here, things have changed», a reference to opposition leader Donald Tusk and when, as Polish Prime Minister, he raised the retirement age to 67 (the European average is approximately 64 years). Kaczyński then ends the call in the face of the mysterious German official.

In reality, Tusk did not promise to increase the retirement age, and indeed said he would maintain the current one of 65 for men and 60 for women, decided by Law and Justice in 2015. But the anti-German rhetoric of Law and Justice was not limited to a sporadic electoral advert.

Last year the Polish government asked Germany for 1.3 trillion euros in compensation for war crimes committed by the Nazis in Poland. In the years following World War II, Germany paid huge sums to the invaded countries, and in 1953 the then Polish government signed an agreement stipulating that it would not ask for further money in compensation in the future. At the time of the new request, Law and Justice however pointed out that that agreement was signed by East Germany, and claimed that it was the Soviet Union that put pressure on the then communist Polish government and East Germany, i.e. two of its satellite countries , put aside their divisions. The German government responded by saying that it considered the Polish requests to be inadmissible.

There has never been any real negotiation between the two governments. In recent years, trade relations between Germany and Poland have intensified, and the Polish government probably did not want to risk compromising them. However, the request was quite popular among Poles: according to a survey carried out in September 2022, 52 percent of Poles say that Poland should ask for new compensation from Germany. At a certain point the issue had become so central that even the main opposition party, Civic Platform, changed its mind and supported the request.

It doesn’t help that the current German government is centre-left, and therefore very different in nature from the Polish one. Law and Justice for example claims that Germany has an excessively welcoming approach towards migrants.

Even today, some members of the government criticize Germany for having welcomed the Syrian refugees who between 2015 and 2016 crossed Europe via the so-called “Balkan route” to escape the civil war and the violence of Bashar al Assad’s regime. “They invited millions of refugees to Europe without asking anyone’s permission,” Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s current justice minister, said last week. That decision, among other things, was taken by then Chancellor Angela Merkel, who led the center-right CDU party.

Very rarely does the German government respond to criticism from the Polish one. “Germany and Poland, as allies in the same Central European region, share a common responsibility to maintain good neighborly relations and positive European and cross-border cooperation,” the German embassy in Poland recently told the Associated Press , adding that he did not want to comment on “the current Polish political debate.”