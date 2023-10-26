The adaptation of the novel by Carmen Mola, directed by Paco Cabezas, has achieved great success with critics and audiences in streaming.

Autumn has started strong at Atresplayer Premium with the arrival of La red purple, the continuation of La novia gitana which, like the first adaptation of the work by Carmen Molahas achieved tremendous success on the Atresmedia streaming service.

Nerea Barros gets back into the skin of the inspector Elena Blanco, obsessed with finding her son after discovering that he is still alive. However, the BAC will face many difficulties after the case that we follow in The Gypsy Bride, along with others that are yet to be found.

A whole network of intrigues and human trafficking will be discovered as the case progresses. The deeper the members of the BAC dig, the murkier the matter becomes as it spills over into public, judicial and political figures.

With the first three episodes already broadcast on Atresplayer PremiumThe purple network has continued the good streak started by The Gypsy Bride in 2022. So much so that Antenna 3 is encouraged to tempt viewers with the open broadcast of its first two episodes.

The purple network will tempt you on Antena 3 in a few days

Following the strategy that Antena 3 already used with the first series, The Purple Network will broadcast its first two free-to-air episodes next Wednesday, November 1 at 10:45 p.m. —9:45 p.m. in the Canary Islands—.

The series of Paco Cabezas completes its cast, in addition to Nerea Barros, with Ginés García Millán, Ignacio Montes, Mona Martínez, Lucía Martín Abello, Vicente Romero, Francesc Garrido, Carlos Cabra, Roberto Álamo and Carmen Prada.

We will have already reached the halfway point of The Purple Network on Atresplayer Premium when its first two episodes debut openly, a perfect opportunity to tempt the public to sign up for the Atresmedia platform, which announced its growth plans this summer.

The purple network is one of the great series Spanish movies in 2023 and, if you enjoyed The Gypsy Bride last year, it is an essential continuation. Check it out next Wednesday on Antena 3, if you’re not already streaming it.