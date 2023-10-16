Antarctica has lost 7.5 tons of ice since 1997con millions of tons of fresh water entering the ocean. This was revealed by a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Leeds and published in the journal Scientific Advances. Scientists have found that over 40% of the ice shelves of Antarctica has shrunk since 1997 and almost half does not show “no sign of recovery“. The main cause, they say, is to be found in climate change.

Antarctica, differences in deterioration of the ice shelves between the west and the east: here’s why

Scientists at the University of Leeds have calculated that, between 1997 and 2021, 67 tons of ice to the west, while 59 tonnellate a is always in the same period of time, with a net loss of 7.5 tons. Warm water on the western side of Antarctica has melted the ice, while in the east the ice shelves have remained the same or grown because the water is colder there. Ice shelves are located at the ends of glaciers and slow the speed of their flow towards the sea. When they shrink, glaciers release large amounts of fresh water into the sea as they can interrupt the currents of the Southern Ocean.

Doctor Benjamin Davisonhead of the study, said: “There is a mixed picture of ice shelf deterioration and that has to do with ocean temperatures and ocean currents around Antarctica.” “The western half – he explains – is exposed to hot waterwhich can rapidly erode ice shelves from below as much of East Antarctica is currently protected by a band of cold water on the coast”.

About 67 tons of fresh water released into the ocean over 25 years: the consequences

The researchers analyzed changes in the ice year after year using satellites that can observe through the thick cloud during the long polar nights. Ice shelf changes can have ripple effects on the rest of the globe: land approximately 67 tons of fresh water released into the ocean over a 25-year period affects ocean currents that transport heat and nutrients around the world. Scientists believe the ice loss is a result of the climate crisis as there would be more ice regrowth if it was part of a cycle of natural variation.

Davison concludes with an observation that does not bode well: “We expected most ice shelves to go through rapid but short-lived cycles of contraction and then slowly regrow. Instead, we see that almost half of them are shrinking without any sign of recovery”.