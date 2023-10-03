Suara.com – The gold price quoted by PT Aneka Tambang Tbk aka Antam on Tuesday (3/10/2023) fell again after dropping IDR 10,000 per gram, while the buyback price fell IDR 13,000 per gram.

Quotingmetalmulia.com, it was stated that the price of gold per gram this Tuesday was at the level of IDR 1,039,000, a decrease compared to last Monday’s gold price of IDR 1,049,000 per gram.

Meanwhile, the buyback price for gold on Tuesday was at IDR 915,000 per gram, down compared to last Monday’s buyback price of IDR 928,000 per gram.

Following are the details of Antam’s gold price today:

1 gram denomination IDR 1,039,000

5 gram denomination IDR 4,970,000

10 gram denomination IDR 9,885,000

25 gram denomination IDR 24,587,000

50 gram denomination IDR 49,095,000

100 gram denomination IDR 98,112,000

250 gram denomination IDR 245,015,000

500 gram denomination IDR 489,820 000

1000 gram denomination IDR 979,600,000.

Meanwhile, based on Minister of Finance Regulation (PMK) Number 34 of 2017, it is regulated that purchases of gold bullion will be subject to PPh 22 of 0.9 percent.

If you want to get a lower tax deduction, namely 0.25 percent, according to PMK Number 38 of 2023, then include your Taxpayer Identification Number (NPWP) every time you make a transaction. Every purchase of gold bullion will be accompanied by proof of withholding PPh 22.

Meanwhile, for buybacks, based on PMK Number 34 of 2017, the resale of gold bullion to Antam with a value of more than IDR 10 million will be subject to PPh 22 of 1.5 percent for NPWP holders and 3 percent for non-NPWP holders.

It is known that world gold prices have fallen to their lowest level in seven months. Gold prices fell due to market expectations regarding the future policy of the United States (US) central bank which is still hawkish.

The price of gold on the spot market in trading earlier this week, Monday (2/10/2023), closed at US$ 1,827.40 per troy ounce. The price fell 1.13 percent.

This price is also the lowest since March 8 2023 or almost the last seven months.

The collapse in gold prices also adds to the suffering of the precious metal which has fallen since Monday last week. In the last six trading days, the price of gold fell 5.07 percent.