How is it possible that Ant-Man 3, a film that Marvel considered a resounding success, becomes a disappointment for fans?

What a drama at Marvel Studios! Imagine that you are the producer of a record, you think you have a great song on your hands and suddenly… flop. That’s what happened to the Marvel bosses with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Everyone in the office believed they had given birth to pure gold, but they found a harsh reality: people didn’t like it at all.

The Post-Endgame slump

And it’s not something specific, hey. Since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in 2019, which everyone considers a success, things have gone from bad to worse. Thor: Love and Thunder, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier… it seems that the public no longer swallows everything that is put in front of it. What’s more, with things like Quantumania or Secret Invasion, the issue goes beyond the simple “I didn’t like it.” They hate it!

Marvel Studios a shocker

Joanna Robinson, author of “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” made it very clear in her latest podcast. She said that Marvel Studios is aware of what is happening with its brand. Quantumania was talked about as the hit of the year, come on, and it ended up being the biggest disaster at the box office for superhero movies in the last two weeks. I mean, freak out.

Do you remember the charm of the size changes and the chemistry between Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne in the first installments? Well then, in Quantumania that was conspicuous by its absence. The special effects also left a lot to be desired. Result? A rather poor reception that was even reflected at the box office.

Is Marvel losing its magic touch?

That Marvel has been releasing projects like hotcakes since Endgame doesn’t help one think that they are focusing on quality. And people are already getting tired. The “quality over quantity” approach is something Kevin Feige and his team should seriously consider. In fact, after this setback, there are signs that they may be taking action: the creative team of Daredevil: Born Again has been replaced and they are further fine-tuning the projects.

A change of course could be on the horizon for the MCU

Scott Lang, the man behind the Ant-Man mask, has always been considered one of the most charismatic characters in the MCU. He brought a touch of comedy and everyday life to a universe full of gods and geniuses. But something went wrong in Quantumania. Will this be the beginning of the end for more “human” characters in a world that now leans toward the cosmic and the magical? The MCU has changed a lot since the days when a man in an iron suit stole the show. Now with beings like the Eternals and characters from mystical series, it seems there is little room for guys like Scott.

On the other hand, We cannot ignore that the Ant-Man comics have had their ups and downs, but they have managed to stay relevant. In fact, in the comics, Lang has had very interesting story arcs, including being a prominent member of the Avengers. This Quantumania ruling could offer the perfect opportunity for a reboot of the character, one that does him justice and better reflects the complexity of him in the comics. Because let’s face it, if Marvel wants to keep its fans, it’s going to have to delve deeper into its characters and not just rely on the brand to sell on its own.

With this, the big question is whether Marvel will be able to readjust its compass and rediscover the formula that made us fall in love with its universe in the first place.

A new dawn is approaching

The Hollywood strike could be a blessing in disguise, giving them more time to polish what they have at hand. Because if they continue down this path, this cinematic universe will have little left. Of course, if you are a masochist or just want to see for yourself, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available on Disney+.