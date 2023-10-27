loading…

Palestinian children and women are treated at Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on October 26, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – The Ministry of Health in Gaza published the names of 6,747 people killed in brutal Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023.

The 210-page report released on Thursday contains the name, age, gender and identification number of each victim, including 2,665 children.

The ministry said the list was incomplete because nearly 300 bodies were still unidentified, many people were missing, and some people were directly buried without being treated in hospital.

United States (US) President Joe Biden coolly said on Wednesday that he “does not believe the numbers that Palestine uses” regarding the death toll in Gaza.

Biden went on to say he had “no idea that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people were killed.”

The US president added that he “believes innocent people have been killed, and that is the price of war.”

After the names were announced, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said, “The Biden administration lacks human standards, morals and basic human rights values ​​because it shamelessly questions the validity of the death toll.”

“We decided to… announce, with details and names, and in front of the whole world, the truth about the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation against our people,” he stressed.

He added, “The report was published to let the world know that behind every number is the story of a person whose name and identity is known. Our people are nothing to be ignored.”