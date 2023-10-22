Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate (capres) from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, Prabowo Subianto, announced that the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, would be his vice presidential candidate. However, Gibran was not visible when Prabowo made his announcement.

Prabowo made the announcement at his residence on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Instead of Gibran, Prabowo was actually accompanied by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition. All general chairmen and secretaries general of eight political parties were also present beside Prabowo at the press conference.

When asked for the first time about Gibran’s absence, Prabowo only answered flatly.

“This is a party leadership meeting,” said Prabowo.

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto announced Gibran Rakabuming Raka as his cawapres for the 2024 presidential election at a press conference on Jalan Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Sunday (22/10/2023) evening. (Suara.com/Yasir)

However, the media crew again asked where Gibran was when he was announced as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

Finally, the former Danjen Kopassus said where President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s eldest son was.

“There is a meeting if I’m not mistaken about the APBD,” he said.

Even though he wasn’t sure, Prabowo said that Gibran was in Solo.

“If I’m not mistaken, yes (in Solo),” he added.

Previously, Prabowo stated that Gibran’s name had been agreed upon by the Advanced Indonesia Coalition.

“We have had final discussions, by consensus everyone agreed to nominate Prabowo Subianto as presidential candidate for 2024-2029 and Gibran’s brother Rakabuming Raka as vice presidential candidate from the Advanced Indonesia Coalition,” he explained at a press conference.

The plan is that Prabowo will register as a participant in the 2024 presidential election with Gibran at the Indonesian KPU on Wednesday (25/10/2023).

“Register with the KPU. Depart from here (Kertanegara).”