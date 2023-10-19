Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist with dual Russian and American nationality who worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, has been arrested in Russia. Kurmasheva lived in Prague, Czech Republic, but she temporarily entered Russia on May 20 for family reasons. On June 2, authorities stopped her at the airport in Kazan, the capital of the Russian federal republic of Tatarstan, confiscating both her passports and fining her for failing to disclose that she also had a U.S. passport in addition to her Russian one.

Unable to leave again due to the confiscation of her documents, Kurmasheva had to remain in Russia and on 18 October she was arrested on charges of failing to register as a “foreign agent”, a term which under Russian law indicates people or organizations who according to the government receives funds from abroad to carry out anti-government activities, and which is in fact used to repress freedom of the press and more. At the time of your arrest you were in a temporary detention center, and you will most likely be transferred to another center to await trial.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is a radio station financed by the United States Congress, with correspondents in 23 countries: according to the Russian authorities, Kurmasheva would have tried to gather information relating to Russia’s military activities to report them to foreign sources, and therefore would have represented a potential threat to national security. If convicted she faces up to five years in prison.

“Journalism is not a crime and Kurmasheva’s detention is further evidence that Russia intends to crack down on independent journalism,” Gulnoza Said, the coordinator for Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement of the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an association founded with the aim of defending press freedom and the rights of journalists throughout the world. According to an anonymous colleague, Kurmasheva «was arrested only because she works for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty. Today every independent journalist in Russia risks the same thing.”

Kurmasheva is the second American journalist arrested in Russia in 2023: in March the journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested in a restaurant in Yekaterinburg, in central-western Russia, on charges of espionage. Gershkovich works for the Wall Street Journal, is a highly respected journalist and an in-depth expert on Russia. At the time of his arrest he had been working in Moscow for six years and it appears that he was then working on an article on the operations of the Wagner Group.

So far, the legal proceedings against Gershkovich have been conducted behind closed doors, without press access to the hearings and without any evidence being released to support the charges against him. The espionage charges for which he was arrested carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The journalist should remain in pre-trial detention until at least November 30, but the deadline has already been postponed three times.

