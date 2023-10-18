In the early hours of October 6, Arianespace announced the successful launch of the Vega VV23 rocket, carrying two observation satellites and ten small European nanosatellites and cubesats. Three of these small satellites were from INTA, the Spanish institute of aerospace technology. This week we learned that two of the rocket’s payloads did not deploy correctly and therefore burned in the atmosphere. One of those payloads was INTA’s ANSER-Leader satellite.

Another failure of a Vega rocket, this time in the deployment of satellites. INTA’s three nanosatellites were on a mission shared with other clients that was launched from French Guiana. A failure in a deployment device prevented the separation of two of the payloads: the small Estonian satellite ESTCube-2 and the Spanish ANSER-Leader. Failing to deploy correctly into orbit, both burned up in the atmosphere with the dispenser they should have separated from.

The Vega rockets are manufactured by the Italian company Avio and operated by the French company Arianespace with financing from the European Space Agency. The problem in this case was with the dispenser, a device attached to the upper stage of the rocket that is responsible for releasing the satellites at the indicated time. This device is manufactured by SAB, one of Avio’s suppliers, which also helps Arianespace in its operation. But ultimately, responsibility for the failure could lie with the flight operator, Arianespace, which has promised to investigate the incident to find its exact cause.

ANSER is moving forward with the two satellites that survived. ANSER (Advanced Nanosatellite Systems for future Earth observation Research) is an incipient INTA program to develop technology that allows us to have constellations of small satellites flying in formation on Earth observation missions. The idea was for the three ANSERs to make a very close formation flight, with the novelty that control is not carried out through maneuvers and spending fuel, but with fins that try to take advantage of the little resistance and lift that exists at the height at which they they fly

Because of all this, the ANSER mission had been designed as a fractional system: a single mission divided into several small satellites rather than one larger satellite that included all the instruments necessary for the mission. In this way, the loss of a satellite does not have to mean the end of the mission, and that is exactly what has happened.

Three satellites with unfortunate names. The mission was rumored to be lost because the affected satellite was called the ‘leader’ and the two that survived were called its ‘followers’. “Subsequently, we have realized that using this nomenclature can lead to confusion and make us think that without the leader, the two followers cannot operate,” explains César Arza, head of the INTA Mission Analysis Unit, to Xataka. .

“Actually, the idea was that, when the mission was fully operational, only the leader would be contacted from the ground and would act as a node to relay commands and telemetry to and from the followers, but the three satellites were fully equipped and programmed to communicate with land directly. In fact, we are nominally operating the remaining two and any of them can take the role of leader if it is decided to operate that way.”

Few changes to the mission, despite the loss. “The leader carried a panchromatic camera in the visible (called APIS) and the two followers carried two spectrometers (called CINCLUS); real science is done with spectrometers,” adds Arza. With these instruments, INTA can measure chemical markers such as chlorophyll and phycocyanin to estimate the quality of water in Spanish territory. The instrument carried by the leader could have complemented the observations with images of clouds at the same time as the observations, but these images can be obtained from other sources.

More fuel to the fire at a terrible time for European pitchers. The reliability of the Vega rocket and that of its successor (the Vega C) are in question due to a series of failures in flight, among which the Spanish satellite SEOSAT-Ingenio, an ambitious Earth observation project led by the Ministry, is bitterly remembered. of Science and Innovation. It was lost in 2020 when the rocket’s second stage (called Avum) deviated from its trajectory. The Vega are light rockets, but the situation for heavy rockets is not improving in Europe either: the Ariane 5 was retired and the Ariane 6 continues to delay its debut.

All eyes on a rocket named after a bull. In this disturbing panorama for the European aerospace industry, the Elche company PLD Space, which has just successfully launched the Miura 1, could emerge as a savior. The Miura 5 orbital rocket still has a couple of years of development left, but its recent milestone puts PLD at the head of European launcher startups.

“At INTA we are especially proud of the success of PLD,” says Arza. “Any initiative that brings us closer to space seems like great news to us, and if it is also a Spanish company with which we have such a close relationship, the positive aspects multiply. We have no doubt that in the near future, for “At least some of the next generations of INTA’s ANSER satellites will reach orbit aboard a Miura. In fact, in the past there have already been conversations with PLD about it.”