What are the latest news on the actors’ strike? It seems that the situation remains very complicated and far from being solved.

A new delay in the actors’ strike after the last offer from the studios. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the studios, scheduled for last Wednesday, October 25, have been postponed to allow the actors union to conduct a “thorough review” of the latest proposal. Talks are expected to resume later this week. According to a source cited by Deadline, this pause represents “movement in the right direction” and is supported by all parties involved.

Negotiations between the union and the studios resumed last Tuesday, October 24. “It is a step in the right direction and the negotiating committee is taking the time to do a thorough review,” the unnamed source told Deadline. The next meeting between the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee and AMPTP is scheduled for this Thursday. The actors’ strike is currently in its 104th day. There are many more days than originally expected.

How is the situation between actors and studios?

Last Tuesday’s negotiations marked the first time both sides returned to the negotiating table since October 11. At that time, studios abruptly suspended talks due to actors’ strike. During the last meeting, SAG-AFTRA members assured that they were presented with one of the lowest offers in this entire process of stoppages and demands. And, therefore, they were insufficient and rejectable proposals. In fact, they pointed to some streaming platforms like Netflix.

“Although last week they presented us with an offer that, surprisingly, was worth less than what was proposed before the start of the actors’ strike, we have negotiated with them in good faith,” SAG-AFTRA said. “These companies refuse to protect interpreters from being replaced by artificial intelligence. They refuse to increase their salaries to keep pace with inflation. And they refuse to share a small part of the immense income their work generates for them.”

“The companies are using the same failed strategy that they tried to impose on the scriptwriters,” the actors denounced in the media Variety. “That strategy is to spread misleading information in an attempt to lie to our members into abandoning our solidarity. And thus put pressure on our negotiators. But, like the writers, our members are smarter than that and will not be fooled.” The actors’ strike will therefore continue.

Fuente: Deadline