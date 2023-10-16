If you are one of the players who are waiting for Another Code: Recollection, we have good news for you as the size that will be required for the download of the game has been revealed and you better prepare yourself.

The title will arrive at the beginning of 2024 on Switch

As you surely know, this Nintendo installment will be released in January of next year and continues to share news about everything it will offer, so gamers are already eager to discover this new version of the game that impressed with Ashley’s story in 2005 and its sequel in 2009 (Japan exclusive).

Now, the official Nintendo site confirmed that all those interested in purchasing the digital version of Another Code: Recollection must have free 6 GB in the internal or external space of your Nintendo Switch.

Here you can see its trailer:

In addition to the aforementioned space, we recommend you free up a little more, since as happens in a launch, it is likely that there will be a day 1 update that will be necessary for you to play without problems, so don’t get complacent.

What will Another Code: Recollection offer?

Another Code: Recollection is a new proposal that will allow you to discover the truth in 2 completely renewed mystery adventures, where you must travel to the remote island Blood Edward as Ashley, a 13-year-old teenager who is looking for her father.

In addition, you will be able to learn about the continuation of the story, coming to the West for the first time, in which Ashley travels to Lake Juliet, 2 years after the events of the first game, to discover the truth about her mother.

It is worth mentioning that this collection includes the 2 games in the saga in improved versions, which offer renewed graphics, fully explorable environments, new voice recordings, puzzles, music and more.

Another Code: Recollection will be released exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 19. We invite you to be updated with all the news about the platform at this link.

What do you think of this installment for Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

