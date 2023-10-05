To celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary, IO Interactive, in collaboration with Feral Interactive, has announced Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal. This is a revamped version of the game that will see the light in a few months on Nintendo Switch and mobile.

Hitman: Blood Money Reprisal will feature several additions inspired by the most recent chapters of the seriesincluding a minimap always visible in the interface, but also the instinct mode which highlights points of interest and opportunities around Agent 47.

This new version of the classic stealth video game will be available in the fall on Android and iOS devices, while on Nintendo Switch will see the light in winter.

