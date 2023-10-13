On October 14, the daytime sky will be darkened by a solar eclipse. Tomorrow will be an annular eclipse and will be visible from numerous points in the Americas. Partially, it can also be seen from the Canary Islands and the west coast of Africa.

Where. This month’s solar eclipse will be partially or partially visible from most of North America, except for parts of Alaska and Greenland; as from most of South America, except from southern Argentina and Chile.

The eclipse in its annular form can be seen from a more limited strip that begins in the Pacific Ocean, will cross the United States along the Oregon coast and then exit towards the Gulf of Mexico through Texas. It will be visible from the Yucatan Peninsula, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, as well as from a small coastal strip of Costa Rica.

It will enter South America through the Colombian region of Chocó, to then cross the border into Brazil. From there the annular strip will pass into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean to disappear there.

When. The partial eclipse will begin at dawn over the waters of the Pacific, at 15:03 UTC, that is, at 17:03 Spanish peninsular time and at 08:03 in states such as California and Baja California. The eclipse will begin to take on an annular shape just over an hour later, at 16:10 UTC.

The eclipse will reach its maximum as it passes through southern Nicaragua, at 17:59 UTC, 11:59 Nicaraguan time. The annular eclipse will end at 19:49 UTC and its last strokes will be around 20:55 UTC.

The partial eclipse will be visible from the Canary Islands at dusk, around 18:25 UTC, 19:25 local time.

As. Eclipses are astronomical events that are easily observable but require spatial caution: seeing them directly with our eyes can be dangerous for your eyesight. That is why if we want to see it directly we must use special glasses (sunglasses will not protect us,

Although total eclipses in principle allow us to look when the sunlight is completely blocked, annular eclipses do not block the light at any time, so we must wear protection throughout the eclipse.

Eclipse anular. The reason is the ring that forms around the Moon, since in these cases the apparent circumference of the Moon has a smaller diameter than the apparent circumference of the Sun. The name annular eclipse refers precisely to this ring.

In pairs. Each solar eclipse is associated with a lunar eclipse that occurs about two weeks apart. In this case the lunar eclipse will occur on the night of October 28 to 29. This eclipse will be partial and visible especially from Eurasia and Africa. It will also be visible in much of Oceania and in some areas of the Americas.

Image | Mark Basarab