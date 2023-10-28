Suara.com – PT Astra Honda Motor said that the Honda Modif Contest 2023 (HMC 2023) event was proof of the company’s commitment to creating a creative platform for Honda motorbike users with increasingly diverse riding styles.

“We are happy to be able to continue to accompany and support the creativity of Indonesian modifiers in creating Honda motorbikes according to their dreams,” said AHM Marketing Planning and Analysis Division General Manager Andy Wijaya, Saturday (28/10/2023).

“It is hoped that the Honda Modif Contest will be a place to hone modifier skills, of course while adhering to safety and driving comfort,” he continued.

The Honda Modif Contest 2023 (HMC 2023) event reached its peak with the announcement of three national champions which coincided with the Honda Bikers Day 2023 event at Rampal Field, Malang, East Java, Saturday.

At HMC 2023, the national champion in the Matic & Cub category was awarded to Saharudin who modified the Honda Scoopy. Iksan Aditya Mulyo won the National Champion title in the Sport category after modifying a Honda CBR250. Andri Hendrawan, who modified the Honda CB175 Twin, won the Free for All category.

At this 2023 HMC event, 710 participants from Indonesia were selected by AHM who then selected 45 of the best Honda motorbike modification works to compete in the final battle.

In the final battle, the best modification works were determined from the selection of Honda motorbike modification works in the regional series which was held in 6 cities, namely Pekanbaru, Solo, Denpasar, Samarinda, Makassar and Malang.

This year, HMC is competing in 9 main classes, namely All stock & Advance for motorbikes produced under 2006, categories Matic & Cub Stock/Bolt On, Matic & Cub Advance, Sport Naked, Sport Fairing, Sticker/decals, Racing Style , as well as Community Touring for the motorbike category with production above 2006.

Another interesting thing is the presence of the prestigious Free for All (FFA) class for all Honda scooter, cub and sport categories from all years of production.

Apart from the 9 main classes, there is also a special achievement category which consists of 5 categories, namely Best Fashion, Best Large Matic, Best Xplorer, Best Fun Community Competition, and Best Media Pick.