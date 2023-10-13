“It was really difficult to choose who to reward. Finally, we decided to reward the originality of the projects.” These are the words of Stefano Vella, professor of Global Health at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome and commissioner of the twelfth edition of the Gilead Calls, on the sidelines of the award ceremony for the 62 winning projects of the twelfth edition of the Gilead Calls, dedicated to institutions of Italian research and treatment institutions, both public and private, and to Italian patient associations operating in the area of ​​infectious diseases, oncological and oncohematological pathologies.