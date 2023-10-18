Anniversary the new De Liguoro line to celebrate sixty years of the brand. Photo: Nick Zonna

During Milan Jewelry Week, the Italian brand will kick off the celebrations of its 60th anniversary, reliving the company’s journey from 1963 to today.

The long history of De Liguoro begins way back in 1963 thanks to an idea of ​​Gianni De Liguoro and his wife Angela Locatelli who decided to found the DELI company in Milan, with the aim of creating small beauty accessories in different materials by exploiting their skills – refined by Gianni during his studies at the Brera Academy – and above all the great creativity that has always characterized his personality.

Strengthened by the numerous and famous collaborations that De Liguoro has established with many Made in Italy brands, the history of the Maison is dotted with great successes that have allowed the company to establish itself internationally.

The consecration of the brand occurred already in the first year of life, when, thanks to its sculptural ability, DELI began a fruitful collaboration with the Italian detergent and detergent company Mira Lanza, creating a gadget destined to go down in history, the key ring with Calimero, the black chick designed by the Pagot brothers and Ignazio Colnaghi and delivered to eternity by the legendary Carosello.

The encounter with high fashion which took place in the last twenty years of the last century, which began with the collaboration between Gianni and the Italian designer Clara Centinaro, who in those years paraded with the great couturiers of Alta Moda Roma, and the synergies with some among the most refined and elegant brands on the Italian scene, including Alberta Ferretti, Renato Balestra, Rocco Barocco, Fausto Sarli, Enzo Russo, Trussardi, Gai Mattiolo and Cavalli, exploded the notoriety of the brand which, in those years, landed on the haute couture catwalks and in many prime time programs on Rai and Mediaset and which, with its astonishing crowns, has embellished the heads of the queens of the well-known Miss Italia competition.

The success of the Italian brand, however, is above all due to the great competence and reputation gained over the years by the company and to the passion that Gianni De Liguoro has always had for his work and for the world of Fashion Jewellery.

