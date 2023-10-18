The influences are sometimes positive, but other times they drag us to commit acts that, under normal conditions, we would never do.

Cinema is full of cases in which an external influence ends up leading someone in the bad—or good—direction. It is a cliché that practically fits into any genre, but, perhaps, the psychological thriller is a breeding ground for some of the best stories. With that premise, we are going to present Eileen.

William Oldroyddirector of the fantastic Lady Macbethreturns to the big screen in 2023 with this film that takes us to the sixties to follow a young woman with a hard and lonely life.

Everything changes when an external force—the engine of change—begins to work in the prison where this young woman works. The woman’s magnetism will drag poor Eileen along and, what at first seems like an enviable friendship, will soon turn into something more dangerous.

Leading the cast of the film we find Anne Hathaway (Armageddon Time) y Thomas’s McKenzie (Last night in Soho). They accompany them Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, Owen Teague, Siobhan Fallon, Jefferson White, Sam Nivola, Lauren Yaffe and Tonye Patano.

Anne Hathaway: master of perversion in Eileen

At the top of this article, you’ll find Eileen’s first trailer. In addition to a promising staging, the trailer reflects how vulnerable people are easy prey to the charm of those with greater magnetism, something that does not usually bring good things.

We also leave you the official synopsis of the movie by William Oldroyd to enter Eileen’s world and understand her situation.

“Boston, 1960s. Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) is a girl trapped between a dreary home with an alcoholic father and her job in a prison, where her peers have ostracized her.

When a beautiful and magnetic woman (Anne Hathaway) joins the prison staff, Eileen is unable to resist this miraculous, budding friendship. But that friendship will involve her in a crime that will alter everything.”

The first release dates for Eileen are being set for December of this year, but There is still no official confirmation of when it will be released in Spain.