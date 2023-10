Explosion in the heart of Ankara on Sunday morning.

The explosion that occurred a few hours ago near the Parliament building in the center of the capital Ankara was a “terrorist attack”, according to the Turkish Interior Ministry.

“Two terrorists arrived on board a light military vehicle around 9.30 am (6.30 am) in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our ministry and carried out an attack,” the ministry declared, adding that two police were injured.