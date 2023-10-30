The world of video games has often left us great surprises. Surprises that have been adapted in other areas and totally different registers what we are used to. And we have seen how over the years, other industries have taken off high enough to adapt great video game gems to their markets. We are talking more specifically about anime, that world that has seen how its expansion has only just begun.

In this article we will review the animes based on the best video games in history. A unique and authentic review of those sagas that They had their origins in the video game market, and they have seen how their brand has been adapted not only to Japan, but also to many other countries through anime.

Pokémon

There’s little we can say about Pokémon that you don’t already know. One of the most legendary sagas in Nintendo history that It originated under this name in 1996, and whose first installments were Pokémon Red and Blue. A franchise that has survived to this day as one of the emblems of the Big N, and with which millions of players have grown up for generations. The Pokémon saga had a strong impact on the world of video games, and later also made the leap to anime.

The anime had its first episode on April 1, 1997 and told us about the adventures of Ash and his team of trainers and Pokémon. An adventure that has warmed the hearts of thousands of fans, and that has brightened our days for almost 3 decades.

Castlevania

Castlevania is another of those classics that marked a genre within video games. The quintessential vampire saga was crowned in his past in the video game industry. This saga was created by Konami and was one of the jewels of the Japanese company for years. It debuted for the Famicom Disk System platforms and a month later for MSX 2 in 1986. So its origin dates back even further than that of Pokémon. An unmatched classic within the gaming industry, which also made the leap to anime.

Castlevania is an anime series that follows three characters:

Trevor Belmont

Sypha Belnades

Alucard

FATE Stay Night

FATE is one of the most popular franchises in Japan and has a very interesting repertoire. In the anime adaptation of this mythical game, we will follow Shirou Emiya. The game was of the visual novel genre and was later adapted to the anime in which a young man who finds himself involved in a secret war to obtain the Holy Grail. An adventure that mixes desires with violence, and that had a great reception in all areas.

The best recommended animes by genres.

Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077 is a relatively modern game if we compare them to the previous ones. But The mark he has left in the video game industry is unquestionable., and even more so if we see how he has also left an incredible legacy in the world of anime with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. In this dystopian world that mixes the darkness of the future with technology developed to the limit, we will witness how madness and sacrifice will mark the future of dozens of characters and thousands of lives in Night City and beyond.

Steins Gate

Steins Gate is a Japanese visual novel that came out as a game in 2009 and was adapted into an anime in 2011. We are facing one of the most bizarre plots and that play with your mind from start to finish. If you like the style presented by the works of this cut, without a doubt Steins Gate is the “king” or at least one of them, within this genre of anime. One of the productions that has perhaps gone most unnoticed in the West, but that is without a doubt completely worth it.

NieR

NieR is another of those works that, relatively speaking, has been on the video game market for less time, but has managed to cause such an impact that Yoko Taro’s work has been released relatively recently, an anime by A-1 Pictures. The story of 2B and 9S to save the vestiges of humanity after its extinction will move us, in a story between humans, feelings and machines. A plot that is in its beginnings and that has respected the essence of the Taro project from beginning to end.

Why watch the NieR Automata anime?

Danganronpa

Danganropa is one of those video game sagas that leaves you thinking for a long time about what you could have done to change history. Also belonging to the visual novel genre and with a total of 3 games so far inspired by this theme, it also has its own anime adaptation. The anime series began broadcasting in 2013.

Inazuma Eleven

Inazuma Eleven is probably one of the franchises that fans of the series have collected the most affection for over the years. Nintendo community. The first game with the same name came out in 2008, and the anime began airing in 2008 as well. One of the franchises most incredible that we have been able to see in the last two decades and that continues to steal the hearts of thousands of fans around the world. Looking forward to the new content that will arrive with Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road.